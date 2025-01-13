Nasarawa Gov Clarifies Comment On Tax Reforms Bills

Share

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule yesterday debunked claims that he is supporting President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reforms Bills.

He said the Arewa Think Tank (ATT) got him wrong when they said he was supporting the bills.

Sule said: “I never said I am supporting the bills as presented. “I said I am satisfied that the President has agreed for us to amend the areas of the bills that we are opposing.

“But I accept that if we can make such amendments without withdrawing the bills then so be it.”

The governor insisted that his position on the aspect of the Value Added Tax (VAT) remains the same and that if the tax reform bills are passed in their present form, it will negatively affect the economy of his state.

The ATT had alleged that Sule had shifted from his earlier position against the tax bills.

However, said: “That’s my position because I am worried for my state and the North if the bills are passed as originally conceived especially on VAT.”

Share

Please follow and like us: