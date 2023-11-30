Nasarawa Gets New Speaker, Deputy As Sule Presents 2024 Budget Friday

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has elected a new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Danladi Jatau who represents the Kokona East constituency.

Jatau, a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), was elected on Thursday alongside Mohammed Oyanki representing Doma South constituency is a member of the People’s Democratic Part (PDP) as deputy speaker.

The election of the new speaker yesterday, followed sack of the former speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi by the Abuja Division of the Appeal Court on Thursday.

The election of the new speaker coming barely 48 hours after the sack of the former speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi by the Appeal Court had takrn place less than 48 hours governor Abdullahi Sule was expected to presents the 2024 Appropriations Bill to the Assembly.

A statement signed by Mohammed Iliyasu Ide, a permanent secretary in the office of the Secretary to The Nasarawa State Government (SSG) indicated the the 2024 budget presentation by governor Sule, would take place at the Assembly chambers at 10: O’clock am.