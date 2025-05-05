Nasarawa: Five Children Found Dead In Abandoned Vehicle

Share

Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, on Monday ordered an investigation into the death of five children in the Agyaragu community of Obi Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a press statement, explained that the lifeless bodies of the children were found inside an abandoned, unserviceable vehicle parked at the residence of one Mr Abu Agyeme.

According to Nansel, the commissioner has ordered a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“He expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended the command’s heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

“He also cautioned parents, guardians, and vehicle owners to be vigilant and ensure that children do not gain access to parked or abandoned vehicles without supervision.

“On Sunday, at about 5:30pm, a resident of the area reported to the police that the children were discovered unresponsive inside a disused vehicle parked in a compound. Mr Ozimna Ogbor, who reported the matter, said the children were aged between six and 10 years.

“Upon arrival, the officers found the victims locked inside the abandoned vehicle. They were promptly evacuated to Aro Hospital, Agyaragu, where a medical Doctor regrettably confirmed all of them dead due to suspected suffocation.

“Due to severe heat burns on the deceased bodies, the remains were released to their parents based on a request for burial. This heartbreaking incident is a painful reminder of a similar tragedy that occurred in August 2019.” Nansel added.

