Nasarawa: Ex-Reps Member Kidnapped, Police Orderly Killed

A former member, House of Representative for Lafia/Obi/Keana Federal Constituency in Nasarawa State, Dr. Haruna Kigbu, has been abducted.

Kigbu was reportedly abducted on Monday at about 6pm between Nunku and Akwanga while travelling to Jos, the Plateau State capital and his police orderly reportedly shot dead.

According to some villagers who confirmed the incident to journalists, they heard gun shots from the direction where the incident occurred and moments later, found a lifeless body of a policeman, believed to be that of his orderly lying dead at the scene of the incident Witness account said the incident occurred about 6:00pm between Nunku-Akwanga Highway in Akwanga Local government of Nasarawa State and Gwantu in Sanga Local Government of Kaduna State.

The villagers said the spot is noted for its notorious hideouts for criminals taking advantage of the quietness of the portion of the road to perpetuate criminal activities.

They said many kidnappings and killings had taken place at the area in recent times without challenge from security forces. Effort to obtain comment from the spokesperson of the Nasarawa State Police Command on the development proved abortive at the time of filling this report.

