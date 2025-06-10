Nasarawa: Ex-IGP Adamu, Wife Bag Royal Titles

Share

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu (Rtd), has been turbanned as the Walin Lafian Bare-Bari by the Emir of Lafia, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad (Rtd).

According to a press statement released on Tuesday, the revered title was conferred on Adamu in a ceremony rich in cultural tradition and political symbolism—underscoring his rising influence within the socio-political landscape of Nasarawa State and the North Central region.

His wife, Hajiya Rakiya Mohammed Adamu, was also honoured with the title Kwalliyan Lafian Bare-Bari, a recognition of her contributions and the couple’s shared legacy of public service and leadership.

The grand turbaning ceremony, held at the Emir’s Palace in Lafia, drew an impressive array of dignitaries, including Nasarawa State APC Chairman, Aliyu Bello; Chairman of Lafia Local Government Council, Hon. Mohammed Hassan Ahmed; and several prominent titleholders and traditional leaders.

While presenting the certificates of conferment, the Emir of Lafia emphasized that the Walin Lafia title—one of the most prestigious in the Lafia Emirate—is reserved for individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership, integrity, and a deep commitment to the welfare of the people.

“For Adamu, a distinguished former police chief and statesman, this honour reflects not only his national service but also his growing engagement with grassroots development and traditional leadership structures,” the Emir stated.

The event also carried significant political undertones. The presence of high-ranking APC stakeholders and political figures suggests the turbaning may be a strategic signal ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A prominent APC insider, who identified himself simply as Nasiru, hinted that Adamu’s recognition could position him as a potential political force in Nasarawa’s evolving political landscape.

Observers noted that the conferment of these titles further reinforces the enduring relationship between traditional institutions and public service—particularly in northern Nigeria, where emirate systems continue to wield considerable influence.

The ceremony was marked by elaborate cultural displays, traditional music, and a large turnout of well-wishers and residents who came to witness the historic moment.

As the 2027 elections approach, honours such as these are increasingly being viewed not just as ceremonial, but as indicators of political alignment and grassroots endorsement.

