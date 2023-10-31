Nasarawa: Displaced Bassa Tribe Calls For FG’s Intervention

The displaced Bassa tribe from the Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria, urging for intervention in their current situation.

The Acting Secretary of the National Bassa Youth Development Association, Comr. Abdullahi Shuaibu made the plea on Monday while highlighting that the Bassa have incurred significant loss of lives and properties amounting to millions of Naira as a result of the displacement.

Shuaibu conveyed his deep apprehension, citing the lack of sufficient action from the Nasarawa State Government, led by Governor Abdullahi Sule, in facilitating the safe return of the displaced individuals to their native lands.

He reiterated that the state government had not provided any form of aid, relief, or provisions for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps to alleviate their situation.

He indicated that despite the collaborative efforts of royal leaders, elders, and youth representatives from both the Bassa and Ebira communities in engaging the state government, local authorities, and pertinent stakeholders within and outside the state, there appeared to be no notable progress. He attributed this lack of advancement to the political intricacies and strategies embraced by the current government concerning the return of the displaced Bassa community.

READ ALSO:

“Without gainsaying, Sule has neglected the Bassa people in his administration as he has not recognized or featured any Bassa person in his cabinet and this is one of the tribes known in the state, it’s perplexing that we laboured but reaped neglect from the state government,” he said.

Shuaibu urged the Federal Government and all concerned parties to promptly intervene in their situation and take decisive action to ensure the swift return of the Bassa tribe to their original homelands.

“Your Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker House of representatives Tajudeen Abbas and all prominent personalities (home and abroad), we call for a quick intervention because since the inception of the communal crisis in April 2018 in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State, the Bassa people of the area have remained in exile till date,” he added.