Nasarawa Court Remands Gospel Singer Caught With Girlfriend Head

Share

Nasarawa State High Court has ordered the remand of the self-acclaimed gospel singer, Timilehin Ajayi, who was caught with the severed head of a National Youth Service Corps member (NYSC), Salome Adaidu.

The Nasarawa State Police Command who made this disclosure on Friday in a statement on its verified X handle said the suspect was arraigned pending his formal arraignment.

The statement read, “Timilehin Ajayi was charged to court today and remanded in prison custody pending his formal arraignment.”

READ ALSO

New Telegraph had on Tuesday, January 14 reported that Ajayi was arrested by churchgoers for allegedly killing and dismembering Adaidu, for suspected ritual purposes.

The suspect, who had admitted to committing the crime, however, said he had no regret for his action. He had alleged that the late Adaidu, who was his girlfriend, was cheating on him which prompted him to kill her.

Share

Please follow and like us: