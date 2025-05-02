Nasarawa: CONYL Demands Arrest, Prosecution Of Killer Herdsmen

Share

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has expressed deep outrage and sorrow over the reported killing of two young boys in Angwan Doka 2, New Nyanya, Nasarawa State, allegedly by individuals described as Fulani herdsmen.

The incident, widely reported on social and traditional media platforms, allegedly followed a confrontation over the destruction of a mango tree recently planted by one of the victims.

In a strongly worded statement released in Abuja on Friday, and signed by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, CONYL described the act as “senseless” and “barbaric,” calling for immediate and decisive action by security agencies.

“This heinous act is not only a gross violation of human dignity but also a clear indication of growing lawlessness and disregard for human life,” the statement read.

“It is unfathomable that anyone would value the life of an animal over that of a human being. Such a person has lost all sense of humanity and must not be allowed to roam free among decent citizens.”

According to CONYL, eyewitness accounts suggest the first boy was attacked with a knife by one of the herders during the altercation, leading to his death. A second boy was reportedly also killed in the aftermath.

The youth group, which represents organizations across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, demanded the immediate arrest, investigation, and prosecution of those responsible.

“Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done,” Ibem said. “No individual who prioritizes livestock over human life should be allowed to continue living freely in a law-abiding society.”

The statement also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct security agencies to respond swiftly and decisively, warning that failure to act could set a dangerous precedent and further embolden lawless elements.

“Abuja, the capital of our great nation, hosts diplomatic missions from around the world. Such cruelty must be addressed with the full force of the law to preserve our national image and ensure the safety of our citizens,” the group emphasized.

CONYL concluded by calling for national reflection on the rising insecurity across rural communities and reiterated its demand for immediate justice in this case.

