Nasarawa CAN Warns Against Endorsement Of Politicians Seeking Elective Positions

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned its organs against endorsing politicians seeking elective positions.

This was as the association reminded its organs both at the state and Local Government levels that CAN is not a political party and cannot endorse any politician seeking an elective position, saying, doing so would tarnish the good name of the association bequeathed by its past leaders

The Chairman of the CAN, Nasarawa state chapter, Very Rev. Dr. Sunday Emmah, gave the warning in a speech at the meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) on Friday in Lafia.

He praised the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, for the recent donation of N20million for the purchase of a vehicle and approval of stipends for running the activities of the body in the state.

The CAN chairman lauded the commitment of members of the state executive council for the faith they have in his leadership and for their hard work in achieving some milestones, including the successful organising of the prayers summits and the tour of local government Areas, urging them to sustain the tempo.

Rev Emmah appreciated God for the lives of some of the members who were either kidnapped, terrorised or involved in accidents and prayed God to continue to sustain them.

He expressed sadness over the loss of some leaders of the association and the church, including the Vice Chairman of the Association, Reverend (Dr) Samson Chuga and the former CAN chairman, Arch Bishop Joseph George Masin, who piloted the affairs of CAN in Nasarawa State for twelve years and the first CAN chairman in the state, Rev. Andrawus Auta and prayed God to remember their labour and their contributions.