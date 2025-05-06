Nasarawa: Bassa IDPs Pledge Support For Peace Initiative

Share

Thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), predominantly of Bassa ethnic extraction in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, have pledged their support for Governor Abdullahi Sule’s peace initiative aimed at ensuring their peaceful resettlement back to their ancestral communities.

The IDPs, drawn from over 100 Bassa communities, were displaced following the 2018/2019 communal crisis between the Bassa and the Egbira people in Toto LGA.

The pledge was made during an official visit by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Humanitarian Services, Hauwa Samuel, and the Director-General of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Barr. Benjamin Akwash, to the transit camp in Ukya, Toto LGA, on Monday.

Camp representative, Isa Kaura, who welcomed the delegation, praised Governor Sule’s consistent efforts toward facilitating their return after seven years in displacement.

He also commended the Chairman of Toto LGA, Ahmed Yahaya, for his supportive role in the peace process.

“Before the 2018 crisis, many of us were thriving businessmen and women, farmers, and civil servants—some were even millionaires. Today, we’ve lost everything,” Kaura lamented.

“We are willing to support the government’s peace efforts. We are ready to forgive, forget, and live peacefully with other ethnic groups.”

Also speaking, Mrs. Abigail Abraham, the women leader in the camp, expressed gratitude to Governor Sule and the local authorities, noting that many women had resumed small-scale businesses and farming.

“We’re slowly picking up the pieces and looking forward to more government support so we can rebuild our lives,” she said.

Mr. Aguma Isaac, Chief of the Kagbo community, who spoke on behalf of Bassa traditional leaders, thanked both State and Local governments for their continued support. He revealed that since their return on February 10, 2025, no attack or provocation had been recorded.

“So far, 31,499 of our people have returned to Toto. Many are already back on their farmlands. However, none of us has a permanent shelter yet,” he said.

“Our homes and public buildings were all destroyed. We’re currently living in makeshift classrooms at the camp. We appeal for assistance to rebuild and resume full agricultural activities.”

He also pleaded with the government to allow the IDPs to remain at the camp until the end of the rainy season due to the lack of shelter in their communities.

In their remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and the NASEMA Director-General commended the IDPs for their peaceful conduct and resilience.

They informed the returnees that Governor Sule had directed them to assess their condition and relay their requests for necessary action.

