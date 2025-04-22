Nasarawa Backs FG’s Measles-Rubella Vaccination Programme

Share

The Nasarawa State Government has expressed full support for the Federal Government’s upcoming Measles and Rubella immunisation programme, set to launch in October 2025.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa made the announcement at a One-Day Stakeholders’ Engagement for the Introduction of the Measles and Rubella Vaccine into the Routine Immunisation Schedule, held in Lafia on Tuesday.

The programme was organised by the Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency in collaboration with the office of the state’s First Lady and the Centre for Wellbeing and Integrated Nutrition Solutions (C-WINS).

Represented by his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe, Governor Sule emphasised that his administration has prioritised the health and well-being of residents across the state’s 13 Local Government Areas, particularly children.

He explained that the vaccination programme would not only protect children but also strengthen the state’s economy and healthcare system.

The Governor called on council chairmen in the 13 Local Government Areas, their wives, caregivers, traditional and religious leaders, women’s groups, and community influencers present at the event to lend their full support in ensuring that the measles and rubella vaccine is integrated into the routine vaccination programme for children starting in October.

“No amount of money will be too much to meet the health needs of our people,” he stated, assuring that his administration would ensure the vaccine is available and accessible in all healthcare facilities across the State.

“I strongly endorse the introduction of the measles-rubella vaccine by the Federal Government, the state government, and development partners in October 2025.

“Measles and rubella are highly contagious and can cause deafness, blindness, heart defects, brain damage, and even death in children. Thankfully, the measles-rubella vaccine provides safe and effective protection.

“I urge all parents, guardians, caregivers, traditional and religious leaders, health workers, and community influencers to ensure that children aged 9 to 15 months receive this lifesaving vaccine,” he added.

In his remarks, Usman Iskilu, Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NAPHCDA), praised Governor Sule for demonstrating his commitment to children’s welfare by endorsing the vaccination programme.

He explained that the two-in-one measles-rubella vaccine was designed to effectively protect children against the potentially deadly diseases, which could lead to deafness, blindness, heart defects, and brain damage.

“The overall goal is to mobilise strong support and sustain commitment from government officials and community leaders for the effective integration of the measles-rubella vaccine into the routine immunisation schedule,” he said.

Earlier, Gaza Gwamna, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, expressed gratitude to stakeholders for attending the meeting despite their busy schedules.

He assured that the State would emerge in first place in the measles-rubella vaccination exercise, just as it did during the COVID-19 vaccination.

Gwamna also shared that there had been a recent outbreak of measles in the Rukubi community of Doma LGA.

“I did not expect that we could still have measles outbreaks despite our efforts to improve immunisation,” he noted.

“I’m glad that the measles-rubella vaccine is now being integrated into our routine immunisation, and it’s coming at the right time,” the health commissioner added.

