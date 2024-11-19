Nasarawa Assembly Warns MDAs Against Violation Of Budgetary Provisions

Share

Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday said it would not take it likely with any government agency, Ministry or Department that violates its budgetary provisions in execution.

The House majority leader, Hon Suleiman Yakubu Azara, who doubles as Chairman House Committee on Works handed down the warning when the management of Nasarawa Electricity Power Agency (NaEPA) and Nasarawa State Motor Vehicle Administration and Traffic Management Agency (NASVATMA) appeared before the committee on their 2024 budget performance on Tuesday in Lafia.

Hon Azara (APC- Awe South) said that the committee decided to invite them in order to assess the level of their 2024 budget performance, and lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule for providing electricity to communities across the state.

” I want to appreciate Governor Abdullahi Sule for giving the agencies under our watch and other MDAs the much-needed support to succeed by releasing funds for execution of projects in the state.

” I also want to commend you for the wonderful job that you are doing and I urge you to keep it up,” he said.

“This committee will continue to support you to succeed and we want to assure you of effective synergy and collaboration.

” But we will not take it likely with any agency that did not adhere strictly to its budgetary provisions,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the committee would embark on an assessment tour of project sites across the state to assess the level of work on those projects.

Earlier, the general manager of AaEPA, Engr. Umar Yakubu Suleiman lauded Governor Sule and the committee for supporting the activities of the agency to succeed.

He said that the agency has installed solar power in parts of the state while the installation of solar power at Modern Lafia Secretariat among other places is ongoing.

The General Manager, however, identified the challenges facing the agency including the vandalization of its facilities among others.

He called on communities to safeguard properties at their domains.

Also, Engr. Victor Iya, the General Manager, NASVATMA assured of its continued commitment to the development of motor vehicle administration and traffic management in the state.

He appreciated the state government and the House for giving them support to succeed.

” We are grateful for your support and I want to assure you of our commitment to the development of our agency” he added.

Share

