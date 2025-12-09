Nasarawa Assembly Suspends Lafia LG Chairman Amid Council Crisis

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Lafia Local Government Council, Mohammad Haliru Arabo, for three months over his role in the deepening impeachment crisis that rocked the council.

The suspension was announced by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Danladi Jatau, during plenary.

He explained that the measure was intended to allow a fair investigation and restore peace in Lafia.

Following the suspension, the Assembly directed the Deputy Chairman, Hon. Uba Arikiya, to oversee the affairs of the council pending the outcome of the investigation.

Lawmakers said the Chairman acted beyond his powers when he suspended the Speaker of the Lafia Legislative Council, an action they noted could destabilize local government operations.

In a dramatic turn, the legislative arm of the local government reconvened in defiance of the State House of Assembly and suspended the Deputy Chairman, Uba Arikiya, for three months over alleged perjury and abuse of office.

The Acting Speaker, Shu’abu Abba, announced this development at a press briefing following an emergency meeting on Tuesday in Lafia. Abba, who assumed the role of Acting Speaker after the suspension of the substantive Speaker Mohammed Shu’abu-Madaki for abuse of office, declared himself Acting Chairman of Lafia Local Government Council.

“I am the number four in the hierarchy of the council, and I am the Acting Chairman since the other three are now on suspension,” Abba said.

According to New Telegraph, both administrative and legislative activities at Lafia Local Government Area have been paralyzed amid the ongoing crisis in the council.