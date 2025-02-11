Nasarawa Assembly Seeks Reduction In Toll Fee

Share

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly urged the management of tollgate operations in the state to reduce toll fees, following the hardship faced by road users.

Speaker Danladi Jatau made the call after Daniel Ogazi (APC Kokona East) raised the issue as a matter of public interest during the House proceedings yesterday in Lafia.

He also urged the toll gate management to improve its services if it intends to continue operations. According to him, the N500 and N800 charges, among others, imposed by the tollgate operator are too high.

Jatau said: “I am happy with your positive contributions as our people are suffering as a result of the payment system in the toll gate. We want to appeal to the governor to go to the Ministry of Works with the following resolutions.

“We want the management of tollgates to make provision for toll tickets in designated motor parks and other places for easy payment.

“We want them to provide an alternative method of payment, as some of our people don’t have ATM cards.

Share

Please follow and like us: