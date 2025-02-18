Nasarawa Assembly Rejects Commissioner-Nominee, Screen 7 Others

Share

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday stepped down the screening of Yakubu Kwanta, a commissioner nominee and close ally of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The immediate past Commissioner for Environment had refused to honour the Assembly’s invitation to defend his ministry’s 2024 budget.

The legislators described his action as an act of insubordination to an institution that had screened and confirmed him as commissioner twice.

Speaker Danladi Jatau stepped down the screening when the House Committee on Environment Chairman Muhammed Omadefu raised the issue during the screening of commissioner-nominees.

He said the House would only consider him for the screening if he apologised. Jatau said the assembly would not allow any government officials undermine the powers of the House.

