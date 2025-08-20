Nasarawa Assembly Raises Alarm Over Insecurity

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has raised the alarm over what it described as a rising wave of security in the State.

The House said it is particularly worried over the frequency of kidnap cases, fearing the state was gradually becoming a kidnapping den.

Consequently, the State Assembly called on security agencies in the state to utilise the law passed by the house on Anti-kidnapping to tackle the incidence of kidnappings in the state.

This followed a motion of public interest, moved by the member representing Lafia Central constituency, Hon. Solomon Yakubu AKwashiki, at yesterday’s plenary, said that Lafia, state capital, is no longer safe for residents following the continuous act of kidnappings, saying the ugly situation was taking toll on socio-economic and psychological and security wellbeing of the residents.

“Mr Speaker, if Lafia is not safe, where else will be safe. These kidnappers are on a rampage, causing harm unhindered. We must rise up before it is too late,” Akwashiki said.

When the motion was thrown to a debate, Hon. Daniel Oga Ogazi was quick to remind the House that the State Assembly had passed an Anti-kidnapping law for the state and wondered why it was being treated with kid gloves.

“The law passed by this house provided that if a kidnapper is arrested, he or she should be eliminated. This was working, and we don’t know what later happened,” Ogazi fumed.

“The moment these kidnappers are arrested, within a few weeks, they will be released. Mr Speaker, who is releasing them? The security agencies must know. There is foul play. If they can not discharge their functions, let’s see people resigning”

On the issue of complicity raised, the Majority Leader, Hon. Suleiman Yakubu Azara and Barr. Esson Mairiga opined that residents are afraid to provide useful information to security agents, knowing fully well that after arrest, the kidnappers will be released.

In view of this, Hon. Mohammed Adamu Omadefu challenged security agencies in the state to change tactics in curbing kidnapping, but Barr Esson sought the House to investigate security heads for questioning in a closed-door session.

Ruling on the submissions raised by the lawmakers, the Speaker, Dr. Danladi Jatau, read the resolutions of the House. ‘ We called on the Governor to direct security agencies to beef up security across the State.

Secondly, we are directing security agencies to use the law passed by this House to curb kidnapping, and thirdly, we call on residents to report suspicious movements, activities and individuals to security agents for action,” the speaker said.