Nasarawa Assembly Passes Sule’s N545.2bn 2026 Budget Into Law

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed the 2026 Appropriation Bill of N545.2 billion into law, marking an upward revision of N27.6 billion from the N517.5 billion budget earlier presented by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The Speaker of the House, Dr. Danladi Jatau, announced the passage of the bill during plenary in Lafia on Tuesday. He said the law, once assented to by the Governor, would enable the state government to implement projects that positively impact the lives of citizens and promote overall development.

Dr. Jatau appreciated the House Standing Committees for their efforts in scrutinising the budget, urging the executive arm to ensure full implementation once the bill is signed into law.

“A Bill for a Law to Authorise the Issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State (Appropriation) on the Sum of N545,182,100,910.14 only for the Services of Nasarawa State Government for the Period of 12 Months Commencing From 1st January 2026 and Ending 31st December 2026 has scaled third reading and is passed,” the Speaker said.

He disclosed that the budget allocates N316.27 billion to capital expenditure and N228.72 billion to recurrent expenditure, reflecting the upward adjustment of N27.6 billion due to the current surge in market inflation.

“In the upward review, security votes and services in the office of the Secretary to the State Government and Ministry of Special Duties, Security and Sundry Matters received an additional N14 billion, while the Ministry of Local Government got an additional N7 billion,” he added.

He further stated that the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism received a boost of N3.7 billion, and funds were allocated for the construction of the 55km Lafia-Kwandere-Garaku road, among other projects.

Dr. Jatau directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the law for the Governor’s assent.

It will be recalled that Governor Sule had presented the 2026 budget of N517.5 billion, tagged the “Budget of Strategic Consolidation,” to the State House of Assembly on 26 November 2025.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Suleiman Yakubu Azara, moved a motion for the passage of the 2026 appropriation bill, which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Luka Iliya Zhekaba.

Governor Sule had commended the legislature for its consistent support in passing appropriation bills on time, noting that the cooperation of the Assembly ensures continuity in the state’s development agenda.