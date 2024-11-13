Nasarawa Assembly Passes N156.6bn 2024 Supplementary Budget Into Law

Share

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed into law A Bill for a Law to Issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State of N156.687, 479,388.94 only (Supplementary/ Amended Appropriation Bill, 2024) for the Services of Nasarawa State Government.

The Speaker, Danladi Jatau, announced the passage of the bill on the floor of the house during Wednesday’s plenary in Lafia. explained that the supplementary appropriation bill would give the state government power to complete ongoing projects when assented to by the governor.

He observed that the executive Arm has achieved a lot in terms of revenue generation in the year under review.

“The total size of the recurrent expenditure after adjustment stands at N150,310, 075,773.14, whereas, the total size of the capital expenditure will be N206, 256,774,325.22

“The total size of the budget for the year 2024 after adjustment is N356,566,850,098.36,” the Speaker said.

The Speaker, therefore, directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill to be forwarded to the governor for his assent.

Earlier, the deputy majority leader of the House, Rt. Hon Abel Yakubu Bala moved a motion for the bill to scale through a third reading which was seconded by the Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Luka Iliya Zhekaba.

It would be recalled that in Nasarawa state House of Assembly had in December,.2023, approved N199.8bn budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

New Telegraph reports that the Nasarawa state government would be spending a total of N356.5bn in 2024 if the supplementary appropriation bill approved by the legislature was signed into law by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Share

Please follow and like us: