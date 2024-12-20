Nasarawa Assembly Passes Gov Sule’s N402.57bn 2025 Budget Into Law

Share

…Jerks It Up By N20 billion.

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Monday, has passed into law the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N402.57 billion.

The House jerked the N382.57 2025 budget earlier presented to Governor Abdullahi Sule by N20billion making a total of N402 .57 billion to be spent for the fiscal year due to the importance of some economic codes in the budget and inflation in the market.

The speaker Daladi Jatau who announced the passage of the bill into law during the House proceedings in Lafia today, said the jerking up of the budget was carter for economic issues in the budget occasioned by inflation.

He said that the House approved the upward review of the budget size by N20bn due to the importance of some items in the budget and inflation in the market.

The speaker said that the 2025 Appropriation bill, if finally assented to by the Governor would enable the state government to execute people’s oriented projects for the overall development of the state.

” A Bill For A Law to Issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State (Appropriation) of the Sum of N402, 567, 843, 592.03 is read for the third term and passed.

“Where N166, 384 435,542.25 as Recurrent Expenditure while N236, 183,408, 049.78 as Capital Expenditure,” he said.

Jatau therefore directed the Clerk of the House to provide him with the clean copy for his vetting and onward transmission to Gov. Sule for his further necessary action.

It would be reported that on Friday, Nov. 29, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State presented an N382.57 billion Appropriation bill for the 2025 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly for approval, christened “Budget of Economic Growth and Stability”

In a related development, the House passed into law A Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Fire and Rescue Service Agency to provide for the Suppression of Fires, Rescue of Persons and Animals from Hazardous Situations and Other Matters Connected to Thereto.

