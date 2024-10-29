Nasarawa Assembly Passes Confidence Vote In Speaker

Share

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence in their Speaker Danladi Jatau because of his leadership qualities.

This followed a motion by the Majority Leader Suleiman Azara under matters of Public interest during yesterday. He said: “Mr Speaker, you are a leader to the core. We are proud of you and our people are proud of your leadership qualities.

“We have seen sincerity, integrity, unity, transparency and accountability and our staff are now working diligently under your watch. “Mr Speaker, you are a unifier, a man of peace, humility, a man of justice, a developer and you have provided all-inclusive leadership to us.

“You are leading us well and we are happy and pleased with your leadership style. “Because of that, we will continue to give you our 100 per cent support to succeed.”

