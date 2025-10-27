Nasarawa Assembly Passes Climate Change Bill Into Law

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed a bill that establishes a policy on climate change for Nasarawa State.

This law aims to integrate climate change actions into various sectors of the state and includes the formation of a Climate Change Advisory Committee, among other related objectives.

New Telegraph reports that the Speaker, Danladi Jatau. Ph.D announced the passage of the bill into law during Monday’s plenary proceedings in Lafia.

The private member’s bill was sponsored by the Lawmaker representing Keana Constituency, Muhammed Adamu Omadefu.

Jatau explained that the bill aims at mitigating the effects of climate change on the environment for the benefit of the people of the State.

The Speaker said that when assented to, the law provides for establishment of the Climate Change Advisory Committee to be headed by the Governor, and the Climate Change Agency would formulate climate change-related policies.

Jatau appreciated the sponsor of the bill, Mohammed Adamu Omadefu and the Members for their inputs in achieving the passage of the bill into law.

” A Bill for a Law to Provide for Nasarawa State Policy on Climate Change for the Mainstreaming of Climate Change Actions in Nasarawa State, to Provide for the Establishment of a Climate Change Advisory Committee and other Related Purposes, read for the third time and passed. The speaker said.