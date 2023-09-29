Nasarawa Assembly Facts Finding Committee Visits Lagos Liason Office Over Assets Sale 

Nasarawa State House of Assembly 9 Man Ad-hoc Committee set up to investigate the alleged sales of State Liaison Office in Victoria Island, Lagos and other States, has arrived in Lagos State on a fact-finding mission.

The team led by its Chairman, Hon. Larry Ven Bawa on arrival in Lagos moved straight to the building located at plot 1234 Bishop Oluwole, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The committee inspected the entire structure of two blocks of a two-story building with many rooms, a boy’s quarters, a cafeteria, a swimming pool and other facilities.

The team also met with some citizens of the State residence in Lagos under the umbrella of Nasarawa State Development Association, Lagos chapter where the committee interacted with indigenes residents in Lagos.

Addressing a group yesterday in Lagos, the committee Chairman, Larry Ven Bawa disclosed that they were mandated by the leadership of the State Assembly, who have passion and concern for their wellbeing to visit Lagos as a follow-up to their recent protest over alleged sales of the building by the past administration of Governor Umar Tanko Almakura.

Ven Bawa said “We are here as directed by Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi the Speaker, this was based on our resolutions during the House proceedings to investigate alleged sales of state government properties in Lagos and other states by the then Administration of Umaru Tanko Al-Makura”

“To find out the real cause of the protest by our citizens in Lagos, see the building, know your conditions and situations, especially those arrested as well as investigate actually if the building was sold, who bought it, where is the transaction process and where is the money, was it deposited to the government coffer or not,” he said.

The committee chairman advised them to stop the protest henceforth as the State Assembly would thoroughly investigate the matter as well as all other government properties in other states.

Ven Bawa noted that Nasarawa State like every other State need to have a liaison office in Lagos, saying the protest portrayed the image of the state in a bad light and called calm them to remain calm.

Contributing, the Majority Leader of the House Hon. Muhammed Adamu Omadefu cleared the air that the 5th Assembly has passed a resolution granting the request of the then Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for the sales of the property having been informed that the building was a shadow of itself decaying and wasting as no one was occupying it but unfortunately it was now discovered that some citizens of the State were occupying the building.

He said that since then the House did not get any feedback on whether it was sold or not and what was the process, not to talk of whether the money was channelled to Government coffers and besides there was no budget provision for it.

In a remark, the President of Nasarawa State Development Association, Lagos chapter Alhaji Musa Ikushigya appreciated the visit by the lawmakers, saying that it has given them hope and relief.

He revealed that last Monday policemen in three trucks came and told them that they had an order from the above to come and evacuate all those residing in the building.

The President told the committee that the officers said they were illegal occupants in the building and that the new owner of the structure want to make use of the building.

He complained that they were not aware of the buyer, and no quit notice was given to them to evacuate the structure.

Ikushigye said that the building has been the headquarters of Nasarawa people in Lagos where they hold their quarterly meetings.

Speaking in an interview, some of the occupants, Ismaila Ogah from Doma LG and Sunday Alizi from Nassarawa Eggon LG appealed to the State Government to carry out renovation of the building and provide them with security.