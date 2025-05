Nasarawa Assembly Confirms 17 Area Council Administrators

Share

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed 17 out of 18 administrators and their members for the 18 Area Administrative Councils sent to the House by Gover Abdullahi Sule.

The House stepped down the screening of Bashiru Zubairu for the Farin Ruwa Area Administrative Council because of his nomination as the Administrator above a PhD holder as member.

Speaker Danladi Jatau announced their confirmation after their screening. Jatau said Hashimu Jada was confirmed as Administrator, Azara Area Administrative Council, He added:

“For Uke/ Karahi Area Administrative Council, Mr Yakubu Bala was confirmed as Administrator, Panda Area Administrative Council, Prof. Rabo Dakare was confirmed as Administrator, Jeremiah Ishaleku was confirmed as Administrator for Lafia East Area Administrative Council, For Lafia North Area Administrative Council, Mr Nasiru Akanza was confirmed as Administrator.

