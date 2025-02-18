Share

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has screened and cleared 16 Commissioner nominees proposed by Governor Abdullahi Sule for appointment to the State Executive Council (SEC),

The approval came after a successful screening exercise held on Tuesday, February 13, 2025, in Lafia, the state capital.

The Speaker of the House, Danladi Jatau, announced the confirmation of the nominees following the plenary session.

While congratulating the commissioner nominees, he urged them to implement effective policies for the development of the state.

He further encouraged the appointees to perform their duties with integrity and dedication, ensuring they contribute positively to the state’s progress.

The confirmed nominees include Hon. Umar Tanko Tunga from Awe LGA, Dr John DW Mamman from Kokona LGA, Hajiya Munirat Abdullahi from Doma LGA, Mr Gabriel Agbashi from Doma LGA, Barr Isaac Danladi Amadu from Karu LGA, Princess Margret Itaki Elayo from Keana LGA, Dr Ibrahim Tanko from Keffi LGA, Hon. Mohammed Aga Muluku from Nassarawa Eggon LGA, Hon. Aminu Mu’azu Maifata from Lafia LGA, CP Usman Baba (Rtd) from Lafia LGA, Hon. Mohammed Sani Ottos from Nasarawa LGA, Barr. David Moyi from Obi LGA, Dr. Gaza Gwamna from Toto LGA, Barr. Jugbo Hauwa Samuel from Wamba LGA, Hon. Mu’azu Adamu Gosho from Wamba LGA, and Hon. Yakubu Kwanta from Akwanga LGA.

The Speaker urged the nominees to align with Governor Abdullahi Sule’s policy direction, emphasizing the need for cooperative efforts in building a stronger Nasarawa State.

During the plenary, Majority Leader, Hon. Suleiman Yakubu Azara (APC – Awe North), moved the motion for the confirmation of the nominees, which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Hon. Luka Zhekaba (PDP – Obi 2).

Additionally, the Speaker read an apology letter from the immediate past Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Yakubu Kwanta, regarding his failure to defend the 2024 budget performance for the Ministry of Environment during his tenure.

In the letter, Kwanta expressed regret and promised not to repeat the oversight, appealing to the Assembly for forgiveness.

In response, Danladi Jatau issued a stern warning, stating that the House would not tolerate any disrespect from government officials or attempts to undermine its powers.

He emphasized the importance of respecting both the House and the constitution of Nigeria, ensuring that such actions would not be taken lightly in the future.

“We will never take it lightly with any official who undermines the powers of the House. Nasarawa State House of Assembly, under my watch, won’t tolerate disrespect from anyone,” Jatau asserted.

