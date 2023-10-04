Nasarawa APC Rejects Tribunal Judgement, Backs Sule For Appeal

The Nasarawa state Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), yesterday rejected the Monday judgement delivered state governorship election petition tribunal nullifying Governor Abdullahi Sule’s election.

Briefing newsmen shortly after its stakeholder’s meeting in Lafia, the state capital, yesterday, the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, Aliyu Bello said the party has reviewed the judgment of the unequivocally, and categorically rejected the split judgment of the tribunal of two to one annulling the election of governor Abdullahi Sule in its totality after reviewing the judgment.

Bello who described the tribunal judgment as a monumental error in declaring PDP candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu as the winner of the gubernatorial election, said the party identified itself with the descending judgment which he said is firmly rooted in law, facts, and logic.

He said that the discerning judgment has not only strengthened their resolve to pursue the appeal but laid the facts of the case for all to see.

“The facts presented by our legal team and that of the INEC against the petition of the PDP and its candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu are overwhelming and incontrovertible. We are therefore in awe as to how the tribunal arrived at its puzzling decision”.

” However as a law-abiding political party that believes in the rule of law, the APC in Nasarawa state hereby appeals to its teeming supporters and well-wishers to remain calm and await the result of justice by our hardworking Governor Abdullahi Sule to take its course”.

The party then warned the opposition PDP to desist from harassing and intimating people under the guise of celebrating the split judgment to avoid the breakdown of law and order in the state.

In a swift reaction, the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) in the state on Wednesday admonished the ruling APC to stop constituting itself into judges and allowed the nation’s competent jurists to decide the merit of the election result as decided by the tribunal.

According to the reaction by the Spokesperson of the 2023 governorship election campaign council, Mike Omeri, the option left of APC in Nasarawa state is to face its defeat and leave the stage for good governance in Nasarawa.

” Impetus do you have as a party to describe a well-knowledgeable and well-constituted tribunal judgment as a monumental error if you have not run out of ideas and knowledge”, PDP questioned.

The party however encouraged the ruling APC to give peace a chance by allowing the citizens of the state to celebrate the return of the stolen mandate they willingly gave to the candidate of their choice on March 18 this year.