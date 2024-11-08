Nasarawa APC Congratulates Newly Elected PDP Chairman, Adamu Bako

Share

The leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), in Nasarawa State, has congratulated the newly elected Chairman of the main opposition party in the state, Adamu Bako, over his emergence as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman.

The party described the election of Adamu Bako as well deserved, saying his emergence as the Chairman was pivotal in shaping the opposition’s voice and probiding robust critiques of government policies where necessary aimed at fostering good governance in the state.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, Chief Otaru Douglas and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Friday, said the party strongly believe in the experience of the new opposition leader would be invaluable in promoting the principles of good governance aim at entrenching popular participation in the political landscape of the state.

The statement added that while the leadership of the ruling party under Dr Aliyu Bello looked forward to the new leader of the opposition party providing alternative ideals in addressing the challenges facing the state, called on the opposition party to partner and support the people-driven policies of the governor Abdullahi Sule led APC administration.

The state statement read in parts “On behalf of the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Aliyu Bello, and the entire executive committee of our great party, I extend my warmest congratulations to you on your well-deserved victory as the newly elected chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Nasarawa State Chapter.

“As you assume this critical role, I welcome you to the vibrant political landscape of Nasarawa State. Your new leadership responsibility is pivotal in shaping the opposition’s voice and providing robust critiques of government policies where necessary.

“Your expertise and vision will undoubtedly contribute significantly to fostering good governance and ensuring the delivery of democratic dividends to the citizens of the state.

“As a seasoned politician, we firmly believe your experience will be invaluable in promoting the principles of good governance, entrenching popular participation in the political process, and galvanizing robust competitive partnerships that will further arouse the consciousness of the ruling party to do its best for the overall well-being of the citizenry.

“While we trust your ability to provide alternative ideas and solutions crucial in addressing the challenges facing the state, we call on your party to continue to partner and support the people-driven policies of the Governor Abdullahi A. Sule/APC-led administration.

“May I use this medium to also appreciate the outgoing chairman of the PDP, Chief Francis Orogu, for his invaluable contributions in shaping the spirit of political cooperation and peaceful competitiveness during his reign as chairman of the opposition political party? We wish him well in his future endeavours.

Continuing, the statement said “The People’s Democratic Party has a rich history of promoting democratic values through citizen engagement. As you assume duties as the new state chairman, you have a unique opportunity to build upon this legacy and inspire a new generation of leaders.

“Once again, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your victory. I look forward to witnessing your impactful leadership and contributions to the People’s Democratic Party and the people of Nasarawa State,” the statement added.

