Nasarawa APC Congratulates Abdullahi For Speakership Victory

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the recently elected Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has been congratulated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State.

New Telegraph gathered that Daniel Ogazi, one of the top candidates for the job, withdrew from the contest on Friday after speaking with journalists about his commitment to completely support the Speaker who had held the office for the previous eight years.

Reacting to Abdullahi’s victory, the party in a statement issued by its state Publicity Secretary, Douglas Otaru claimed that Abdullahi’s election and subsequent swearing-in were victories for the residents of Nasarawa State.

The party complained that some lawmakers were to be blamed for the recent crisis that gripped the Assembly because they did not want the people of the state to continue to live in peace and harmony.

The statement reads, “May we use this medium to on behalf of the executive and members of the APC, congratulate the entire members of the 7th Assembly for the successful and harmonious resolution which has resulted in the eventual inauguration of Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi as the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

“Some people who take advantage of any crisis for their personal interest had been the ones who instigated the prolonged circle of the impasse.

“The Nasarawa State APC commends Ogazi and other factional members for their show of patriotism. We look forward to a more robust and impactful legislative tenure in office, and we are urging all 24 members to support the programmes and policies of Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration to ensure rapid development for our dear state.”