Nasarawa, Angolan Govt Signs MoU On Agriculture, Mining, Others

The Nasarawa State Government and the Anglan Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agriculture, mining and education.

Governor Abdullahi Sule and Bengo Province Governor, Dr Maria Antonia, signed the MoU at an elaborate event held in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, on Wednesday.

Speaking shortly while signing the documents, Abdullahi Sule said that the MoU would benefit the two states, and as well, cement ties between the two states.

Sule explained that the state had identified agriculture as its area of interest, stating that Nasarawa state and Angola Bengo Province shared similar interests in agriculture, hence the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU.

” I sincerely appreciate the technical teams that have worked very hard during this period. Indeed, we identified the various areas of interest when we realised the commonalities we have between the state of Belgium, the province of Bengo, and the state of Nasarawa State.

” As Her Excellency has mentioned, the state of Belgium was actually completely consumed early on because of the presence of Luanda being the national capital. The same issue we have with Nasarawa State is because of our proximity to the FCT.

“Because of the areas of our comparative advantages, areas of mining, agriculture, oil and gas, education and health, we decided to enter into one of these areas for this cooperation,” he said.

The governor said that Nasarawa State has realised a lot of areas where Bengo has advantages over Nasarawa State in the area of agriculture.

He further added that they have also identified areas where Nasarawa State has more advantages than Bengo in the same area of agriculture.

Also speaking during the event. The governor of Bengo Province, Dr Maria Antonia, said that they were in Nasarawa State to sign an agreement with Nasarawa State on key sectors of the economy.

Dr Maria, who described the signing of an agreement as a historic day for the two states, said necessary steps would be taken to implement the agreement and to promote the bilateral relationship between her state and Nasarawa state.

She said that the agreement would impact the two states in the areas of economics, environment and social development.

The signature of this agreement does not only stand for itself on the contrary, but it also reflects the brotherhood and solidarity of the peoples of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Angola.

“This agreement expresses our bilateral cooperation because we are two countries that are brothers and we move forward to achieve our goals,” she said.

New Telegraph reports that the visit of the Angola Bengo Province, Dr Maria Antonia, to Nasarawa state climaxed with the inauguration of the Investment Centre and Multi-Door Court in Lafia.