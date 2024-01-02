Nasarawa: Abductors Of Akwanga LG Chairman Demands N50m Ransom

The abductors of the Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Council in Nasarawa State, Safiyanu Isah Andaha and his friend, Adamu Umar Tanko, have demanded the sum of N50 million ransom.

A family source who pleaded anonymity revealed that the abductors contacted family members of the abductee where they demanded N50m ransom. adding the family was still negotiating with the abductors.

New Telegraph reports that the Akwanga local government council chairman, Safiyanu Isa Andaha was reportedly kidnapped alongside his friend Adamu Umar Tanko at Ningo village along Akwanga-Andaha road at about 8:30 pm, January 1.

A Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Haruna Kassimu, confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday, also said, an effort by security operatives who had chased the abductors in an attempt to rescue them but escaped to the bush without trace.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa state police command, Ramhan Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday in a telephone conversation.

He said the police, in collaboration with other security agents, actively hand began a manhunt for the abductors with the hope of securing them.