Nasarawa: 4 Dead As Eggon Carnival Turns Tragic After Trucks Crash Into Procession

A festive carnival in Nassarawa Eggon town, Nasarawa State, turned tragic after three trucks reportedly rammed into participants during a procession organised by the Ame Wo Ba Eggon (AWBE), a socio-cultural group of the Eggon people.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that four persons lost their lives in the incident, which occurred near the Eggon Community Secondary School, the venue of the annual carnival.

According to the Nasarawa State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Yahaya Sabo-Adikwu, the crash happened when one of the trucks drove into a procession moving from the palace of the Aren Eggon, the paramount ruler of the Eggon ethnic group, to the carnival grounds.

Sabo-Adikwu, who spoke to newsmen, said the accident occurred on Sunday, December 28, and was caused by reckless driving.

He disclosed that several other participants sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Nassarawa Eggon General Hospital for medical attention, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital in Lafia.