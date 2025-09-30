Nasarawa @ 29: Sule Urges Celebration Of Courage, Resilience, Unity

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to unlocking the vast potentials of the state and positioning it for sustainable growth and prosperity.

In a statement personally signed to mark the 29th anniversary of Nasarawa State, Governor Sule reiterated his resolve to foster peace and create an enabling environment for socio-economic development.

The governor also paid tribute to the founding fathers of the state, acknowledging their sacrifices and contributions in laying the foundation for Nasarawa’s growth.

Sule assured citizens of his administration’s unwavering commitment to policies and projects that improve lives, including strengthening infrastructure, attracting investments, and expanding opportunities for the people of the state.

He urged the citizens to not only reflect on the progress made over the past 29 years but also to celebrate the courage, resilience, and unity that have defined Nasarawa people since the state’s creation.

“On behalf of the Government of Nasarawa State, I warmly congratulate the good people of our dear state on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of its creation. Today is not only a time to reflect on how far we have come, but also to celebrate the courage, resilience, and unity that define us as a people,” Sule said.

“Over the course of this journey, our state has weathered challenges and embraced opportunities with hope and determination. We deeply appreciate the faith and support of our citizens in the vision and strides of this administration. Your mandate and trust inspire us to keep working tirelessly to build a state of shared prosperity.”

“As we mark this milestone, I assure you of our administration’s unwavering commitment to policies and projects that improve lives, strengthening infrastructure, attracting investors, and expanding opportunities for all. We are resolute in fostering peace and creating an enabling environment for growth. Let me salute our founding fathers, those who have passed and those still alive, for laying the foundation and contributing their quota to the development of our state. Together, we will continue to unlock the vast potentials of Nasarawa State and position our dear state as a reference point for prosperity,” he added.