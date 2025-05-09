Nasarawa 2027: Group Supports Ex-IGP Adamu’s Declaration

Share

A coalition of formal and informal traders under the Allied Group of Nasarawa Professionals (AGNP) has declared its strong support for former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, following his official declaration to contest the 2027 Nasarawa State governorship election.

In a statement issued on Friday from its State headquarters in Keffi, the group described Adamu’s entrance into the race as “a moment of renewed hope” for Nasarawa residents, pledging to mobilize at least one million votes in his favor.

The AGNP, a diverse network of business leaders, professionals, and grassroots mobilizers, said it had thoroughly assessed the profiles of several aspirants before settling on Adamu as the most credible and visionary candidate to lead the State into the future.

“Though we are a non-partisan body, we boldly affirm that Mohammed Adamu is the most credible and prepared candidate to succeed the current governor,” the statement read.

Signed by AGNP State Director Husseini Gana and Publicity Secretary Saliu Hamzat, the statement lauded Adamu’s track record as IGP, highlighting his commitment to community policing, the adoption of technology in law enforcement, and intelligence-driven security strategies as evidence of his transformational leadership.

“These are the kind of strategic, actionable, and inclusive policies we need at the state level,” the group added.

Beyond his policing career, the coalition emphasized Adamu’s wealth of experience in public service, humanitarian interventions, and development planning, describing him as a disciplined and service-oriented leader whose approach to governance aligns with the aspirations of the people.

The AGNP also called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to grant Adamu its 2027 gubernatorial ticket, describing him as “a square peg in a square hole” who can ensure continuity in infrastructure and economic development across Nasarawa State.

“Leadership and governance are collective responsibilities,” Hamzat said. “We believe that with Mohammed Adamu, Nasarawa will witness a new dawn of purposeful development.”

Adamu’s endorsement by the AGNP is expected to reshape the political landscape in the state, signaling early momentum in the build-up to the 2027 elections.

Recall that the former police chief recently announced his intention to contest under the APC during a meeting with the party’s State Working Committee in Lafia.

He said his decision was driven by a “clarion call” from the people of Nasarawa who trust in his leadership capacity and experience in governance.

Adamu has pledged to run an inclusive, people-focused administration, prioritizing security, infrastructure, and economic empowerment if elected governor.

