Nasarawa 2027: Ex-IGP Adamu’s Guber Bid Gains Endorsements

As the 2027 Nasarawa State governorship race heats up, former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, is emerging as a leading contender under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adamu’s campaign is gaining widespread traction with endorsements pouring in from traditional rulers, political leaders, grassroots organisations, and community stakeholders who lauded his leadership acumen and vision for the state.

Notable among his supporters is Alhaji Dahiru Abdullahi Othman, the Dangaladiman Lafia, who described Adamu as “the most qualified and levelheaded candidate to succeed Governor Abdullahi Sule.”

He praised Adamu’s competence, composure, and global security expertise, adding that his inclusive leadership style resonates with the youth and promises intelligent, decisive governance.

The Raba Gardama Group, led by Alhaji Mai Koli, also threw its weight behind Adamu, expressing confidence in his vision and capability to transform Nasarawa.

