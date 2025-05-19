Nasarawa 2027: Ex-IGP Adamu’s Gov’ship Bid Gains Endorsements

Share

As the 2027 Nasarawa State governorship race heats up, former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, is emerging as a leading contender under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adamu’s campaign is gaining widespread traction with endorsements pouring in from traditional rulers, political leaders, grassroots organizations, and community stakeholders who laud his leadership acumen and vision for the state.

Notable among his supporters is Alhaji Dahiru Abdullahi Othman, the Dangaladiman Lafia, who described Adamu as “the most qualified and level-headed candidate to succeed Governor Abdullahi Sule.”

He praised Adamu’s competence, composure, and global security expertise, adding that his inclusive leadership style resonates with the youth and promises intelligent, decisive governance.

The Raba Gardama Group, led by Alhaji Mai Koli, also threw its weight behind Adamu, expressing confidence in his vision and capability to transform Nasarawa. Hon. Musa Ali, known as “Scatter” and the Dan Sarari Keffi, echoed similar sentiments, calling Adamu the ideal candidate.

Dan Galadima of Lafia added that Adamu’s aspiration symbolizes progress, security, and prosperity for the state. Reinforcing this momentum, the Allied Group of Nasarawa Professionals (AGNP) , a coalition of technocrats and development advocates, pledged to mobilize one million votes in his favor.

In a statement signed by State Director Husseini Gana and Publicity Secretary Saliu Hamzat, AGNP emphasized Adamu’s credibility and readiness to lead, urging the APC to grant him the party’s ticket.

Support has also come from Suleiman Kyari, Aliyu Hassan (Dan Kasuma), and Musa Canda, all of whom praised Adamu’s leadership and vast experience. Reflecting his grassroots appeal, Adamu recently hosted the Nasarawa State Chapter of the Tricycle Riders’ Association, whose Chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Gana Galadima, pledged the group’s continued support.

During a meeting with the APC State Working Committee in Lafia, Adamu formally declared his candidacy, calling it a response to a “clarion call” from the people. He promised a transparent, inclusive, and development-oriented administration if elected.

Putting words into Action, a passionate supporter, Hassan Ogiri Doma, donated a fully customized campaign vehicle and erected a large billboard at his residence.

Similarly, Engr. Jafar Usman unveiled a large billboard in Adamu’s honor at Millionaires Quarters Junction in Lafia, opposite the State CID.

The unveiling was led by Alhaji Dahiru Othman and attended by key campaign figures, including coordinator Alhaji Mohammed Sokoto (Jagaban) and women’s leader Hajiya Khadijat.

“This is my modest way of contributing to a greater cause,” Usman stated. “IGP Adamu deserves unwavering support as he charts a new path in his political journey.”

Further strengthening his ties with key stakeholders, Adamu embarked on a series of familiarization visits to traditional rulers across the state.

He recently visited the Emir of Awe, Alhaji Isa Abubakar Umar III, where he emphasized unity, respect for tradition, and community collaboration. He later met with the Emir of Garaku in Kokona LGA, where residents turned out in large numbers to welcome him.

On May 19, 2025, Adamu also paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the Sangarin Shabu, Alhaji Umar Buwala. The visit underscored his respect for traditional institutions and his commitment to building relationships rooted in cultural heritage and mutual cooperation. These visits signal Adamu’s strategic approach to leadership—one that listens, learns, and values collaboration in addressing community needs.

With a groundswell of endorsements, symbolic gestures of support, and strategic community engagements, Mohammed Adamu Abubakar’s bid for the Nasarawa 2027 governorship is rapidly gaining momentum.

As analysts observe, his candidacy could dramatically reshape the state’s political landscape, compelling other aspirants to rethink their strategies.

