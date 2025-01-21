Nasara Foundation Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Share

A leading Non-Governmental Organization committed to empowering women and girls, and creating a brighter future for youths, Nasara Women Development Foundation also known as Nasara Foundation, has announced the appointment of Hajiya Bilkisu Muhammad Nasir as its new Chief Executive Officer to lead its next stage of development and growth.

Founded two years ago by the First Lady of Kebbi State, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, Nasara Foundation has grown into a dynamic force advocating for women’s empowerment, education, and youth development.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Alhaji Usman Abubakar said: “Hajiya Bilkisu Muhammad Nasir’s exemplary record in strategic leadership, coupled with a profound commitment to community development, position her well to advance the Foundation’s mission.

“We are confident that her expertise will drive Nasara Foundation to new levels of organizational excellence. “With Hajiya Bilkisu taking the helm, our Foundation is poised for continued success and impact.’’

The new CEO brings a wealth of expertise in governance, peace building, and strategic studies to her role, underpinned by an impressive academic background.

