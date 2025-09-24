NASA Plans First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years For February

NASA has said it hopes to send astronauts on a trip around the Moon as soon as February to prepare for landing there as early as 2027.

The US space agency had previously committed to launching no later than the end of April but said it aims to bring the mission forward. It’s been 50 years since any country has flown a crewed lunar mission.

NASA will send four astronauts there and back in ten days to test systems. The Artemis II mission is the second launch of the Artemis programme, whose aim is to land astronauts and eventually establish a longterm presence on the lunar surface, reports the BBC.

Lakiesha Hawkins, NASA’s acting deputy associate administrator said it would be an important moment in the human exploration of space.

“We together have a front row seat to history,” she told a news conference this afternoon. “The launch window could open as early as the fifth of February, but we want to emphasise that safety is our top priority.”