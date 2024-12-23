NAS To FG: Find Way To Tackle Rising Hunger

Share

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has expressed deep sadness over the tragic loss of over 60 lives in Oyo, Anambra and Abuja during palliative distribution events.

The Association, in a statement issued on Sunday by its Capn, Dr. Joseph Oteri, said the needless deaths is a grim reflection of the desperation gripping many Nigerians, underscoring the rising hunger and economic hardship that has engulfed the nation.

“While we commend the efforts of wellmeaning individuals and organisations in Oyo, Anambra and Abuja to alleviate the plight of vulnerable citizens through palliatives, it is evident that these measures have been marred by inadequate planning and poor coordination.

