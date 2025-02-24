NAS Strengthens Pact With Nia To Deepen Insurance Business

Share

The Executive Council of the Nigerian Actuarial Society (NAS) has pushed for stronger collaboration with the Nigerian Insurers Institute (NIA), to provide better access to sustain insurance coverage in Nigeria.

The partnership support came up when the NAS team paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) Mrs. Bola Odukale.

The visit was geared towards strengthening the existing relationship between NIA and NAS, as well as officially present the drafted copy of the Actuarial bill to the NIA DG for the assessment, suggestions and contributions of Insurers before presenting it to the National Assembly.

The NIA DG, Mrs. Odukale, in her welcome remark, commended NAS for its long-standing partnership with the NIA, noting that the NIA recognises the significance and support of NAS in enhancing its operations.

Odukale said: “I thank you for your support in providing clarity over some expectations from our regulator. As actuaries, you have been quite handy.

“Your involvement within the Nigeria Mortality Development table has also helped to ensure progress in that regard. Hence, your partnership is invaluable to us.

“We are doing a whole lot together, and I solicit your continued support in that regard and other aspects too’’.

According to the director general, the issue of capacity building for actuaries and dearth of actuaries within the insurance industry was a topical issue, adding that both the insurance operators and regulators were looking into it wholistically.

Odukale pledged that the NIA, though a nonprofit making association, would continue to rally support for NAS towards the passing into Act of the Actuarial Bill by leveraging the goodwill of top minds within the insurance industry.

“Actuary is a sort after profession and a prestigious career with lots of prospects and value, so there is a need to do more to develop the interest of younger professionals.

“The NIA, among other support, will continue to encourage its member companies to support candidates for the Actuarial examination, which is usually expensive,” she said.

Share

Please follow and like us: