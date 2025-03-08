NAS Seeks Review Of Laws Against Gender-Based Discrimination

Share

The National Association of Seadogs Pyrates Confraternity (NAS-PC) has called for a review of gender-based laws which promotes discrimination and violence.

NAS-PC, in conjunction with Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Bayelsa State and the Do Foundation, however agreed that despite the needed review, there is the need to address gender-based biases at the homestead.

They noted that perpetrators of gender-based discriminations and violence are often fathers, brothers, and sons.

The Capoon of the Oxbow Marino Deck of the National Association of Seadogs—Pyrates Confraternity (NAS-PC), Adogbeji Egbonoje, spoke on Friday during a state-wide radio discussion programme on Radio Bayelsa 97.1 FM, Yenagoa.

With this year’s International Women Day’s theme, for all women and girls: rights, equality and empowerment, he stressed that paying attention to how sons are raised and groomed would have a profound impact on how they relate with women as adults.

He also highlighted the significance of cultivating the mind of the girl child from infancy, instilling confidence in young girls as they venture into the world as adults.

This, he believed, would empower them to withstand negative peer pressures and chart their paths in life.

Also speaking, the National Assistant Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ebiere Emmanuella and the former chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Bayelsa State, Dise Ogbise Goddy Harry also shared insights on the historical context of International Women’s Day, progress made in gender equality and the importance of education and policy changes in addressing systemic barriers.

The two legal experts pointed out the the roles of organizations like FIDA and the NBA in supporting marginalized women and pointed out contending issues of workplace equality, women’s leadership and the role of men as allies in the fight for gender equality.

