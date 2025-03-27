Share

The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity, Ox-Bow Marino Deck has donated a power generating set to the Okaka Medium Security Correctional Centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

This was done as one of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the society.

The NAS members led by the Deck Capoon Engr. Timothy Egbonoje on Thursday led other members to the visit as a follow-up to their previous needs assessment, aimed to address the facility’s pressing power issues.

The Deck Capoon, while handing over the generator to the Assistant Controller Corrections, Mr Rasheed Ogundare,said the visit and the donation is part of the fulfillment of the promise to support the facility.

The Ox-Bow Marino Deck Capoon however expressed concerns about the well-being of inmates and prison officials, pledging further interventions aligned with the organization’s ideals.

“As a testament to its commitment to social responsibility and community development, the National Association of Seadogs has consistently demonstrated its dedication to uplifting lives and promoting positive change.”

Assistant Controller Rasheed Ogundare expressed gratitude and encouraged like-minded individuals and organizations to emulate the National Association of Seadogs.

He emphasize the collective responsibility to make the correctional centre habitable, the Controller noted that this task cannot be left solely to the Federal Government.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

