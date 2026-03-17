NAS Calls For Increased Investment In Research, Devt

The Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) is tasking the federal and state governments to prioritise investment in scientific research, innovation, and development as a key driver of national growth and sustainable development.

The statement comes against the backdrop of persistent underinvestment in research, development, and governance challenges within educational and research institutions, alongside a growing demand for science-based solutions to national challenges such as climate change, energy transition, public health, food security, and industrial competitiveness.

In a statement issued on Monday by the President, Professor Abubakar Sambo and Public Affairs Secretary,

Professor Chinedum Babalola, the Academy pointed out that countries that have achieved sustained economic growth and technological competitiveness have done so through deliberate, long-term investment in science, robust research systems, and strong research institutions.

“Investments in science must extend beyond funding projects to include human resources capacity building, investment in research infrastructure, and strong institutional systems that underpin effective research and innovation,” NAS said.

Irrespective of financial investment in the nation’s knowledge institutions, the Academy stressed that proper governance in educational institutions and research institutes is critical to ensuring transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency.

“The Academy emphasises that the appointment of chairmen and external members of governing councils of universities and research institutions should be based strictly on merit, with preference given to individuals who possess relevant academic qualifications and demonstrable experience in the governance and administration of tertiary institutions to ensure effective oversight, stability, and institutional credibility.”

NAS also said recent appointments of non-technocrats and non-specialists as chief executives of research institutes and science-based agencies should be reviewed and, where necessary, such appointments should be reversed to ensure that leadership of these institutions is entrusted to individuals with appropriate technical expertise, proven research credentials, and the capacity to advance national scientific and innovation objectives.

In addition, the Academy frowned at the irregularities that seem to be plaguing the appointment of vice-chancellors in recent times.

“NAS emphasises the need for due process in appointments within universities and research institutions, as well as strict adherence to standard operating procedures, to minimise controversies and ensure that decisions are merit-based, sustainable, and credible,” the bodies said.

The Nigerian Academy of Science is the foremost independent scientific body in Nigeria, uniquely positioned to bring scientific knowledge to bear on national policy and strategic direction.

The Academy is dedicated to the development and advancement of science, technology, and innovation, with objectives that include promoting growth, acquisition, and dissemination of scientific knowledge and facilitating its use in solving problems of national interest.