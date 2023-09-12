NARTO Tasks FG On Removal Of 7.5% VAT On Diesel

…says the cost of AGO unbearable

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has urged the Federal Government to remove the 7.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) on Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel.

The association who lamented that the cost of AGO had become unbearable, warned that failure to remove the VAT would lead to a

disruption in the distribution and supply of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

NARTO National President, Alhaji Yusuf Lawal Othman, who made this known in a press statement issued in Abuja, explained that diesel was used for fueling about 90% of the haulage trucks which convey petrol from the depots to the retail outlets nationwide.

Prior to the placement of VAT on diesel, its cost was barely above N600/litre but currently, it has risen to almost N1,000 thus increasing the cost of transporting petrol.

According to Othman, the high cost of dollar rate has made it expensive to purchase the spare parts and batteries for the trucks used for haulage and the roads on which the trucks ply were in a very terrible situation.

The NARTO president further explained that since marketers could not raise the pump price of PMS following a stop on further increases by the government, it was impossible for them to increase their cost of transportation which has in turn made the cost of doing business unbearable.

He said, “We are talking about now, an immediate solution. The instant intervention is the removal of 7.5% VAT on diesel because it is increasing the cost of diesel.

“NARTO is complaining that the high cost of diesel is unbearable. Even if you discuss it with the marketers all they tell you is that the government has fixed the pump price on N617 and that they cannot increase the pump price so they cannot increase the fare for us. So we are in trouble.

“This is the problem we have: diesel is now getting to N1,000. And our transporters are still at the same rate. But the government will say they don’t have business with us because it is deregulated.

“But the marketers say if it is full deregulation PMS go up. The government pegged the pump price at N617 because of that even if diesel reaches N1000 they can’t increase transportation for us to make things worse, the government put 7.5% VAT for the AGO and the dollar is about N1,000 now.

On the deplorable state of roads in the country, he said, “And you know that apart from this the roads are terribly bad. From Okpella to Lokoja is bad. From Agai to Bida to Kutugi is bad.

“All the spare parts, engine, battery and spare parts are all factors of dollar rate. They have gone up. The engine oil, which is also a factor of the dollar rate has also gone up but our transportation remains the same.

“So we need serious government attention and it should be urgent. First of all, the government has to look at that 7.5% increase in VAT on AGO because that is one of the reasons why AGO went up.

“Two, the government has to look at the pump price of PMS so that marketers have to also look at the transportation price for us. This is because without looking at the pump price, marketers cannot increase transportation price and if they do not do that we have no choice but to continue to park. And if we continue to park it will create unwanted disruption of supply and we don’t want that.”

He however recalled that the market had been stable for some very few months until the introduction of the VAT on AGO.

“At least, since the last few months when the government took over there has been reasonable supply. But if we continue with this trend, naturally there will be a shortage and we don’t want that. Of course, in a few months, we have some reasonable stability.

“The government should come quickly to intervene that is all we are saying, especially that 7.5% VAT because that is what the government used to increase AGO price.

“Also, they should look at the pump price because it is also one of the reasons why marketers cannot increase transport costs for us.

“Although we are not necessarily interested in the increase in pump price since Nigerians are suffering, if they don’t increase our transportation cost with AGO at N1,000 and dollar close to N1,000 we cannot operate and if we don’t operate profitably we will start parking and if we start parking it will generate unwanted supply disruption, which we don’t want.”