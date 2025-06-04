NARTO Hails Tinubu On Road Network Expansion

Share

The National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration’s efforts to expand and rehabilitate road networks across the country, particularly the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the ongoing Lagos-Abeokuta road project, and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The Association also praised the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his swift intervention in addressing the Apapa port crisis, which had previously hampered the operations of truckers due to the activities of hoodlums and other disruptive elements.

Speaking to journalists, the NARTO Chairman, South West Zone, Alhaji Bola Ogunyele, said Governor Sanwo-Olu’s intervention came at a critical time when the association’s operations were under serious threat at the port.

“Despite the pivotal role we play in the socio-economic development of the nation, we have faced challenges from hoodlums acting out of selfish interest. We are responsible for transporting goods and services—dry cargo, wet cargo, and commuters—across the country,” Ogunyele said.

He continued: “We reached out to the Lagos State Government when our operations were being severely threatened. Hoodlums extorted us, and we faced numerous levies just to move goods from Apapa. Governor Sanwo-Olu responded promptly, and his actions have drastically reduced the extortion our members suffered. Today, traffic flow in Apapa has improved significantly.”

Ogunyele expressed appreciation to the security agencies—the Nigeria Police, Navy, Army, and other paramilitary bodies—for their role in ensuring the safety of NARTO members. He, however, called for intensified security measures, especially at night, to prevent further attacks and extortion.

“If we shared all our experiences, we would be here all day. Many of our members have faced financial hardship, damage to vehicles, and threats to their lives while trying to do their jobs,” he added.

On the federal level, Ogunyele lauded President Tinubu’s ongoing infrastructural efforts.

“We congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for expanding and repairing road networks nationwide. The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is now in good condition, and work is ongoing on the Lagos-Abeokuta road. We are particularly pleased with the Lagos-Calabar Coastal road, where about 30 kilometres have recently been completed. This will enhance commerce, reduce travel time, and improve our business operations,” he said.

The NARTO chairman also urged South West state governors and local government chairpersons to focus on rehabilitating internal road networks to reduce accidents and facilitate smoother truck movement.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message, Ogunyele advised road users, especially truck drivers, to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before traveling. He emphasized the importance of safety and compliance with traffic laws.

“To our members, please adhere to traffic rules, avoid reckless driving and speeding, and always follow safety guidelines. If you’re going to drink, don’t drive—and if you’re driving, don’t drink. Be safety and security conscious,” he concluded.

