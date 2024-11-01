NARPPMAN Seeking Support For Rubber Production

Share

The National Rubber Producers Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NARPPMAN) has called on the Federal Government to support the promotion of rubber cultivation in order to further boost the Nigerian economy.

The call was made by the Vice-President of NARPPMAN, South-West zone, Evangelist Oluwatoyin Jeremiah, at the fifth Odua International Trade Fair, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The association implored the Federal Government, most especially South-West governors, to prioritise plantation and production of rubber in order to boost the country’s economy.

According to Jeremiah, rubber is an integral part of the world’s economy, saying that any country that does not recognise rubber as very important would depend on importation of rubber products, which could affect the economy of such a nation.

He added that there is no crop that is as valuable as rubber, stating that rubber production is capable of providing jobs for many unemployed Nigerians if properly harnessed.

He then advised the government to implement the right policies and give appropriate recognition to rubber. He submitted that financial institutions must collaborate with the Federal Government in giving financial assistance to rubber farmers.

