NARP50PLUS’ Veteran, Super Veteran Squash Meet Ends Friday

The first edition of the Veteran and Super Veteran Squash competition which started on Monday, December 11 ends on Friday, December 15.

The squash section of Ikoyi Club 1938 is the venue of the competition put together by the Nigerian Association of Retired People (NARP50PLUS) in partnership with the elite club.

NARP50PLUS is a non-governmental organization dedicated to empowering individuals aged 50 and over by facilitating their active participation in socio- economic activities.

In the past few days, squash players of over 50 years have been competing for honours and also to keep fit and socialize. Executive Trustee of NARP50PLUS, Bunmi Sodade, said the initiative has been a wonderful experience for all the participants.