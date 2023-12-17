NARP50PLUS Squash: Sojirin, Roberts, Ogunbiyi Are Champs

Olumide Sojirin twice came from behind to snatch a 3-2 win over Alex Akalugwu to become the winner of the 1st NARPLUS50 Squash Tournament which ended on Friday at the Ikoyi Club 1938.

For the Super Veteran’s category top prize, former president of the Nigeria Squash Federation Dr. Kayode Roberts dug deep to win the final. His opponent, Tunji Agbeleye, was on top of his game in the opening two sets which he won but Roberts produced a sublime comeback to win the next three games in an absorbing contest to take top position.

The final which was watched by a large crowd led by Ikoyi Club 1938 Chairman, Tafar Zubir Aliyu, also saw Wunmi Ogunbiyi finished top in the women’s category by defeating Bunmi Sodade in the final. The highlight of the colourful event was the commissioning of the sport shop (squash equipment only) within the section.