NARD Suspends Planned Strike Following Gov’t Commitments

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended the planned resumption of its strike action after the Federal Government made what the union described as firm commitments and measurable progress on its longstanding demands.

The decision was reached during an Emergency National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting held virtually and was communicated in a communiqué released to newsmen on Sunday.

NARD said the suspension is strategic and conditional, allowing the union to objectively assess tangible outcomes at its January NEC meeting, scheduled for January 25, 2026.

Announcing the resolution, NARD Secretary-General Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim noted that the decision followed sustained engagements and direct interventions by key government stakeholders, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, acting on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The communiqué reads in part:

“Following firm commitments from critical stakeholders, including the Federal Ministries of Health and Social Welfare, Labour and Finance, the Office of the Head of Civil Service, the Office of the Accountant-General, IPPIS, the National Assembly, and notably the Vice President the NEC unanimously resolved to suspend the resumption of TICS 2.0.”

The union acknowledged Vice President Shettima’s direct intervention and expressed confidence that it would lead to a lasting resolution of challenges facing the health sector.

On the status of its demands, NARD reported progress in several areas: The crisis at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, has been largely resolved with the implementation of an earlier committee report and the formation of a new reconciliation committee involving Chief Medical Directors, the Ministry of Health, and NARD, Verified lists for the outstanding 25% and 35% CONMESS arrears have been forwarded to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), while the Ministry of Labour has formally written to the Ministry of Finance to hasten payment, Progress has also been recorded on accoutrement allowance, promotion, and salary arrears, with relevant lists already transmitted to the Ministry of Finance and Budget Office, The Federal Ministry of Health will issue a clarification to hospital chief executives affirming CONMESS 3 as the recognized entry level for resident doctors, A multi-stakeholder committee has been constituted to address locum practice and work-hour regulations, with preliminary activities already underway, Steps have been taken toward implementing the specialist allowance, while house officers’ welfare has received intervention from the Ministry of Labour, Professional allowances have been addressed, with a circular released and assurances that arrears covering 18 months will be included in the 2026 budget, with implementation expected to begin with the January salary.

NEC members have been directed to hold emergency congress meetings at their centres on Monday to brief members on the resolutions, while a town hall meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 3pm for further engagement.

While appreciating members and leadership organs for their support, NARD emphasized that the suspension remains conditional.

“The NEC will not hesitate to take further necessary action should the commitments fail to translate into concrete outcomes,” the communiqué added.