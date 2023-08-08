NARD Strike: Resident Doctors Hold Crucial Meeting With FG

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is currently in a closed-door meeting with the Federal Government to discuss methods to settle the issues that led to the ongoing industrial action.

Speaking on the development on Tuesday, the NARD President, Emeka Orji told newsmen that the conclusion of the meeting would determine whether the physicians would participate in the planned demonstration.

New Telegraph recalls that the Resident Doctors had scheduled to hold a nationwide protest across the country on Wednesday, August 9.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Orji said, “I cannot mention the federal government representatives we will be meeting with for now. But we will disclose our next move after the meeting maybe in the next four to five hours.”

It would be recalled that the resident doctors commenced an indefinite strike on July 26 over the failure of the government to implement the demands of members.

Some of the demands of the resident doctors include payment of the 2023 medical residency training fund (MRTF); immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement and upward review of the consolidated medical salary structure (CONMESS).

Others are payment of outstanding arrears of consequential adjustment, hazard, and skipping allowance.

The NARD president, while speaking on Channels Television on Sunday, had said the association fixed its protest on Wednesday to allow some time for the federal government to intervene.

“We had options of starting these protests on Monday but we shifted it to give the federal government enough time to intervene,” he said.