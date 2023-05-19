New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nard Strike Grounds…

Nard Strike Grounds Activities At Abuth, Other Hospitals

The five-day nationwide warning strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has grounded activities at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Zaria and other hospitals in Kaduna State.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at ABUTH, National Ear Care Centre and Federal Neuro-Psychiatry Ka- duna revealed that few medical consultants were providing skeletal medi- cal services.

A patient at the Ear Care Centre Kaduna Afiniki James told NAN that she was not attended by doctors at the facility. She explained that only the consultants were working and they attend- ed to a limited number of patients.

James appealed to stakeholders in the sec- tor to amicably settle the rift between the government and the association to reduce the hardship imposed on patients by the strike.

The ABUTH NARD President Suleman Adah told NAN that the association had complied with the national directives to embark on the strike.

Post Views: 2

Read Previous

Borno Wins $1.2m For Primary Healthcare Delivery
Read Next

We’ve Provided Opportunities For Investors To Build Synergy – Wabote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023