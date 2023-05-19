Nard Strike Grounds Activities At Abuth, Other Hospitals

The five-day nationwide warning strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has grounded activities at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Zaria and other hospitals in Kaduna State.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at ABUTH, National Ear Care Centre and Federal Neuro-Psychiatry Ka- duna revealed that few medical consultants were providing skeletal medi- cal services.

A patient at the Ear Care Centre Kaduna Afiniki James told NAN that she was not attended by doctors at the facility. She explained that only the consultants were working and they attend- ed to a limited number of patients.

James appealed to stakeholders in the sec- tor to amicably settle the rift between the government and the association to reduce the hardship imposed on patients by the strike.

The ABUTH NARD President Suleman Adah told NAN that the association had complied with the national directives to embark on the strike.