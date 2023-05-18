NARD Strike: Bauchi Patients Cry Out, Seek Fg’s Intervention

Patients at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH), Bauchi State yesterday cried out against the strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), calling on the federal government to intervene on the matter. The development came as a result of the five-day national warning strike embarked upon by members of the association.

Some of the patients interviewed said the situation is unfortunate as most of the qualified doctors are not in the hospital to attend to patients. One of the patients said his daughter was admitted for surgery at the paediatric ward just two days ago and now the doctors are on strike, not even allowing us to at least look for an alter- native. He appealed to relevant authorities to as a matter of urgency resolve the lingering crisis before it is too late.